AP Health dept. report on Swarna Palace accident, confirms negligence of Ramesh Hospital

The Andhra Pradesh state health department has reported that the Ramesh hospital management had been providing treatment to the coronavirus patients without proper facilities and exploiting money from the patients. The report states that the hotel acted arbitrarily without assigning at least one specialist doctor for patients and claimed that it had acted in disregard of the regulations imposed by the government over the management of the hospital.

It stated that ten members lost lives due to the negligence of Ramesh Hospital management. "Ramesh's management did not care if the hotel had fire permits or the facilities that the patients need. The hotel has acted arbitrarily without even allocating at least one specialist doctor for the patients, "said a report issued by the state medical health department.

In the 13-page report, it mentioned that there is the negligence of the hospital management at every step. The committee said that no precautions were taken except to admit patients and exploit money not following any government norms or ICMR rules. It is reported that some of the victims themselves came forward and told the committee that the Ramesh Hospital management had given a statement that the incident had taken place due to negligence. The hospital management, which was supposed to treat those who tested coronavirus positive separately has kept them along with others.

Here are the details of the committee report

1) Patients admitted to the COVID Care Center should be informed of the details of their admission and discharge from time to time to the District Medical Officer (DMHO). But not a single patient detail was mentioned on any given day.

2) Ramesh hospital was given preliminary permission to operate COVID centers in two hotels while COVID Centers were operated without permission in other hotels.

3) As per norms, if a patient is confirmed positive by RTPCR or Trunat, should be admitted to COVID Care Center. But after conducting X-ray and CT scans, they have been joined the center even though it was not clear that the patient tester positive. Hotel charges and treatment charges of Rs 25,000 per day were levied.

4) Private Center ‌ managers who have to give 10 beds to Aarogyasri but not a single bed were given.

5) Plasma treatment requires the approval of the Central Government and needs State's approval, which was violated by the Ramesh hospital.