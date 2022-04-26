AP Health minister Vidadala Rajini seeks explanation on Tirupati RUIA incident

Andhra Pradesh State Health Minister Vidadala Rajini said that the authorities have sought an explanation on the incident of RUIA Hospital ambulance in Tirupati and have ordered an inquiry. She said the incident was unfortunate and there was no point in leaving such people behind.

The minister said it has to be probed whether the family members of the deceased were threatened by private individuals or the hospital staff.

She said a system would be put in place soon to enable Mahaprasthanam ambulances to operate 24 hours a day. She said the matter of prepaid taxes would be looked into.

"The state government will take steps to ensure that the bodies are transported free of cost by Mahaprasthana vehicles as early as possible," Vidadala Rajini said. She said that the decision will be taken by the family members of the deceased in case of emergency.

Minister Vidadala Rajini said that private ambulances will be regulated in all hospitals.