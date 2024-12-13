High Court Declines Allu Arjun’s Plea to Quash FIR, Suggests Filing Bail Petition

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has refused to quash the FIR registered against actor Allu Arjun in connection with the stampede at Sadhya Theatre, which led to the death of one woman and injuries to several others. The court stated that quashing the FIR is not possible at this stage and advised the actor’s legal team to file a bail petition instead.

Allu Arjun had moved the High Court seeking relief from the charges filed under Sections 105, 118(1), and 3/5 of the BNS Act. His defense team argued that the actor was not directly responsible for the incident and requested the court to dismiss the FIR.

However, the High Court observed that the investigation is still in progress and quashing the FIR would not be appropriate. "They may move a bail petition if they want," the court suggested during the proceedings.

The decision comes as a setback to Allu Arjun, who is currently in judicial custody. His legal team is expected to follow the court’s advice and seek bail in the coming days. Meanwhile, the case continues to draw public attention, with debates around crowd management and accountability during public events involving celebrities.

The incident occurred when an alleged unplanned visit by Allu Arjun to Sadhya Theatre caused a stampede, resulting in chaos and tragedy. The actor has maintained his innocence, with supporters and industry peers rallying behind him.