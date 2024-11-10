AP Hetuvada Sangham state conference commences

Ongole : The AP Hetuvada Sangham’s state conference commenced grandly at Mallaiah Lingam Bhavan (CPI Office) in Ongole, on Saturday.

The president of AP Hetuvada Sangham Narne Venkata Subbaiah welcomed the representatives from all 26 districts of the state to the event.

Speaking at the meeting, Venkata Subbaiah stressed that scientific thinkers’ activism is crucial for social development.

Chief Guest K Srinivas, senior journalist and former editor of Andhrajyothi highlighted that rationalist movement propaganda needs to evolve with changing times.

He expressed optimism about the younger generation, noting their analytical thinking capabilities.

Civil Society state president Muppalla Subbarao emphasised that while civil rights are equal for all citizens, there’s a lack of awareness among people, and the rationalist movement has the responsibility to create this awareness.

Manava Vikasa Vedika leader B Sambasiva Rao stressed that religion and devotion should remain personal matters and shouldn’t interfere with state administration and governance.

In the afternoon session, prominent activist Krishna Priya chaired a discussion on social ailments. Dr Beeram Sundara Rao spoke about atheism and its practice.

Scientist Raghunandan gave a detailed presentation about the universe, its origin, evolution, galaxies, stars, planets, and satellites.

The Prakasam district president of AP Hetuvada Sangham MK Baig informed that Sunday’s morning session will feature speeches by prominent atheist society leaders Dr Samaram and Vignana Darsini Ramesh, followed by the election of new state executive committee members in the afternoon session.

General Secretary JV Krishnaiah, Sharmila, Rachapalem Raghu, Dr Dasari Tirupati CPI district secretary ML Narayana, leaders, and representatives from all districts were present.