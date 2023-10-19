AP High Court adjourns Naidu bail plea in Skill Development case

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday adjouned the hearing of Chandrababu Naidu's bail petition in the Skill Scam case and scheduled the hearing after the Dussehra holidays.

However, the court has transferred the bail petition hearing to a vacation bench. Furthermore, the High Court has allowed Chandrababu Naidu to undergo medical examinations with personal doctor.

Chandrababu Naidu's bail petition was indeed heard in the High Court on Thursday. Advocate Siddhartha Luthra, requested interim bail for Chandrababu based on his health condition. It was pointed out to the court that other accused in the same case have already been granted bail. It was also mentioned that there has been no progress in the investigation for the past 40 days and requested the court to consider his health condition and grant him interim bail.

The Additional Advocate General (AAG) requested time until noon to gather the latest information on Chandrababu's health. After further arguments in the afternoon, the bench decided to transfer the inquiry to the vacation bench.

Additionally, an IA petition was filed in the High Court regarding Chandrababu's health condition. The judge stated that the vacation bench would handle the inquiry on the IA petition as well. The High Court ordered the Rajamahendravaram Jail authorities to promptly submit Chandrababu's health report to the vacation bench.