AP High Court adjourns Naidu's bail plea in IRR to November 7, asks CID not to arrest

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has adjourned the hearing on the anticipatory bail petition in the Inner Ring Road case to the 7th of next month. This case involves the construction of the Amaravati ring road. Previously, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu filed an anticipatory bail petition in this case. The High Court had issued an order stating that no arrests should be made in relation to this case. The court has now postponed the hearing to November 7th.

Furthermore, the High Court had earlier stayed the trial of the PT warrant in the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court. The High Court has extended the stay on the proceedings in the ACB court until November 7th.

Meanwhile, Chandrababu Naidu who has to be produced before ACB Court today in Fibernet case was halted as the Supreme Court has extended the bail in the case till Friday. The CID has also filed the memo in the court saying that Supreme Court has posted the hearing to Friday on the anticipatory bail petition in Fibernet case. In the same manner, Naidu's SLP quashing the Skill Development case was also heard and the verdict will be delivered on Friday.