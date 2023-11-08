AP High Court adjourns Naidu's bail plea in Sand policy case to November 22

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday heard the petition filed by former Chief Minister and TDP national president seeking anticipatory bail in the Sand policy case and adjourned the hearing to the 22nd of this month.

The CID has registered a case against the rampant exploitation of sand during the TDP government. However, in the anticipatory bail petition, Chandrababu Naidu stated that this case was registered with the sole intention of keeping him away from political activities, making him involved in the judicial process and harassing him. The High Court, which heard the petition, ordered the state government to file a counter by the 20th of this month and adjourned the hearing.

The CID registered a case against TDP chief Chandrababu in the sand scam and alleging that there was a loss of Rs. 1,300 crores. The FIR stated that there was no discussion on the sand policy in the cabinet. In this case, the names of Peethala Sujatha as A1, Chandrababu as A2, Chintamaneni Prabhakar as A3 and Uma as Devineni as A4 have been included. The CID registered a case on the complaint of State Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) Director VG Venkata Reddy.