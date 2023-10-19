AP High Court adjourns Naidu's bail plea in Skill Development case to afternoon

A hearing on the bail petition filed by TDP chief Chandrababu in the skill development case was heard on Thursday. However, the court adjouned the hearing the 2.30 pm. The court will take up the hearing after the lunch break.

Siddharth Luthra, a senior Supreme Court lawyer representing Naidu informed the court that he had submitted a memo regarding Chandrababu's health condition, highlighting the recommendations made by doctors. Luthra argued that Chandrababu's health may deteriorate and requested the court to grant him interim bail for a period of two weeks.

Chandrababu has been in Rajahmundry Central Jail for approximately 41 days. The High Court had adjourned the hearing until today based on the request of Chandrababu's lawyers.

Meanwhile, the arguments were completed in Naidu's SLP in Supreme Court and the verdict is reserved, which will be announced on Friday after the lawyer on both sides submit the arguments in written.

On the other hand, Naidu's Judicial custody will end today and CID likely to produce him before ACB today virtually. The ACB court will also have the hear the arguments in the health report petition filed by Chandrababu Naidu's lawyers.