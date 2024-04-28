Kodi kathi case accused Srinu joins TDP, thanks all parties for his release

The accused in the case of an attack on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Visakhapatanam airport in 2019 Kodi Kathi Srinu case has joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) after being released on bail.

Sreenu on the occasion said that he thought to contest as an independent candidate in the upcoming election, but dropped out due to unsuitable conditions prevailing.



In a statement, Sreenu said that he had been in jail for five years to make YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Chief Minister and thanked all parties involved in his release. He noted that the YSR Congress Party (YCP) did not provide any support despite his admiration for them.



Sreenu credited his survival to the support from SC unions and opposition parties.

