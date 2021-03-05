AP High Court adjourns the hearing of MPTC and ZPTC renotification petition to March 8

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday has heard the petition seeking re-notification of MPTC and ZPTC elections. Several petitions have been filed along with the Jana Sena secretary.



The petition alleges that in the past, members of the ruling party forcibly withheld nominations during the nomination process. Meanwhile, the State Election Commission has asked for time to file a counter affidavit, while the High Court adjourned the case till March 8.

The government in it arguments said the SEC was delaying as there were court cases. However, the High Court ordered the counter to be filed by Monday and said that if the SEC would not file counter, the inquiry will be held without counter being filed.