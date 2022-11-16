AP High Court allows CID to probe TDP leader Narayana

Andhra Pradesh High Court allowed CID to interrogate TDP leader Narayana. The CID officials have already given notices to Narayana over allegations that the latter committed irregularities in the Amaravati Master Plan Inner Ring Road affair.

A hearing was held on Wednesday on Narayana's petition challenging the CID notices. The High Court has made it clear that the CID can investigate Narayana in this case.

Similarly, the High Court ordered TDP leader Narayana to cooperate with the CID investigation. CID officials served notices to TDP leader and former minister Narayana under CrPc 160.