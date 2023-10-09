AP High Court dismisses Naidu bail pleas in Angallu violence, IRR and Fibernet cases

In a rude shock to the former chief minister and TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday has dismissed all the petitions of Naidu seeking anticipatory bail in Angallu violence, Inner Ring Road and Fibernet cases. The court announced the verdict a short while ago.

Meanwhile, the Vijayawada ACB Court will be delivering the verdict on Chandrababu Naidu's bail and custody petition in Skill Development case after the lunch break. The ACB judge has said to the lawyers to this extent and all eyes on the ACB court. It seems the ACB court is waiting for the Supreme Court's decision on Naidu's quash petition on Skill development case.

The ACB court is also likely to hear the PT warrant petitions against Naidu in various in the afternoon. The ACB court has already completed the arguments for three days in the bail and custody where the CID advocate sought the custody saying that there is need for further questioning of Naidu, Naidu's lawyer claimed that there is no need for custody as there is no role of Naidu in Skill development case and requested for the bail.



