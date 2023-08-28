Live
AP High Court grants bail to Devineni Uma and 3 others in Chittoor riots case
However, the High Court has granted bail in only 4 cases out of 7 cases registered against Punganur Constituency In-Charge Challa Babu
Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has granted anticipatory bail to TDP leaders Devineni Uma, Nallari Kishore Kumar Reddy, Pulivarthi Nani and Challa Babu in the Angallu and Punganur riots cases in the joint Chittoor district. However, the High Court has granted bail in only 4 cases out of 7 cases registered against Punganur Constituency In-Charge Challa Babu.
Bail was refused in three other cases. Devineni, Nallari and Pulivarthy Nani, who were granted bail, were given a condition not to go to Annamaiya district for four weeks. Ordered to appear at Kurnool Three Town Police Station every Sunday.
On the other hand, cases have also been registered against TDP chief Chandrababu in connection with these incidents. However, he has already made it clear that he will not approach the court for anticipatory bail. He was angry that he was attacked and cases were filed against him.