AP High Court grants four weeks interim bail to Naidu in Skill Development case

GUNTUR: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday has granted interim bail to former Chief Minister and TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu in Skill Development case considering the health conditions breifed by the lawyers. The former Chief Minister will be released by evening.

The court after hearing the arguments on Monday and reserved the verdict for today and announced that the TDP Chief be granted bail till November 24. The Court has ordered Chandrababu Naidu to surrender on November 28. However, the court has granted the bail only in AP Skill Development case. Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh High Court has posted the regular bail petition to November 10.





The TDP cadre are expressing joy as Chandrababu Naidu has been granted interim bail. Chandrababu Naidu was arrested by CID officers in Nandyala on September 9 in relation to a skill development case. He was produced in the ACB Court on the morning of September 10 and later transferred to Rajahmundry Central Jail at 10 pm upon the remand. For the past 53 days, Chandrababu Naidu has been in Rajahmundry Central Jail and was granted bail on health grounds.





On the other hand, the quash petition filed by the Andhra Pradesh opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu is posted to November 8 and the arguments on it are completed.







