  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

AP High Court halts arrest of Nara Lokesh in Skill development case till October 4

AP High Court halts arrest of Nara Lokesh in Skill development case till October 4
x
Highlights

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday has ordered that Lokesh not to be arrested till the 4th of next month in the skill development case.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday has ordered that Lokesh not to be arrested till the 4th of next month in the skill development case. An interim order has been issued to this effect.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court, which heard the plea of TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh's petition seeking anticipatory bail in the AP Skill Development and Fibernet cases had issued the orders and adjouned the verdict to next Wednesday.

On the other hand, the High Court has adjourned the hearing of Chandrababu Naidu's anticipatory bail petition to October 4. Additionally, Lokesh's anticipatory bail petition in the fibergrid case has also been adjourned to the same date.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X