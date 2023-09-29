AP High Court halts arrest of Nara Lokesh in Skill development case till October 4

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday has ordered that Lokesh not to be arrested till the 4th of next month in the skill development case. An interim order has been issued to this effect.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court, which heard the plea of TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh's petition seeking anticipatory bail in the AP Skill Development and Fibernet cases had issued the orders and adjouned the verdict to next Wednesday.

On the other hand, the High Court has adjourned the hearing of Chandrababu Naidu's anticipatory bail petition to October 4. Additionally, Lokesh's anticipatory bail petition in the fibergrid case has also been adjourned to the same date.