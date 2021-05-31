AP High Court issues order over covid hospital bills, says should be monitored by Nodal officers

It is known that private hospitals are exploiting indiscriminately and making profits in the catastrophic conditions of the Coronavirus second wave. It is already known that many such incidents are registered. The Andhra Pradesh High Court has given key directions on the PIL filed by the All India Bar Association on the matter. The duties of the covid Nodal Officer have been ascertained by the AP Medical Health Department amid High Court orders.

The High Court directed that cash payments of patients should be made under the auspices of the Nodal Officer. The court ordered the nodal officer to sign before giving bills to patients. It said it would look into whether the bills were paid or not at the prices fixed by the government.

The High Court has ruled that covid hospitals should not take cash without the signature of the nodal officer. It was suggested that display boards be set up in each covid hospital for treatment. The High Court directed the District Collector, Joint Collector and DMHOs to implement the orders of the High Court.

Meanwhile, in Andhra Pradesh, 1,91,72,843 samples have been tested so far and 16,85,142 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus. Of these, 15,08,515 conquered the corona and fully recovered and 10,832 fatalities reported in the state. There are currently 1,65,795 active cases in the state. As part of the Corona measures, a severe lockdown has been imposed in the state from 11 am. to 6 pm.



