AP High Court rejects anticipatory bail to Lokesh

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday has disposed the Nara Lokesh anticipatory bail plea and directed the latter to co-operate with the investigation. However, the court asked the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department to serve notices to Lokesh in the case under 41 CrPC and investigate the matter.

The CID advocate AG Sriram putforth the arguments before the case and said to the court that they would serve the notices and showed the notices. Meanwhile, the CID officials were learned to be in Delhi to serve the notices to Naidu.

It may be recalled that AP High Court posted the hearing to today and delivered the verdict. On the other hand, the High Court will also hear Naidu bail plea in the same Inner Ring Road case today in the afternoon.

In a significant development, Naidu's family along with former minister Narayana are likely to meet him in the jail. Narayana who was on bail in Inner Ring Road case meeting Naidu has grabbed the attention.

The TDP on Thursday has issued a statement over the postponement of Yuva Galam Padayatra amid hearing on the bail plea. The court now disposed the case and Lokesh have to appear for investigation.



