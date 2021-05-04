AP High Court reserves the verdict on counting of ZPTC and MPTC election votes

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday has heard the petition filed over counting of Parishad election votes. The government asked the court to allow for the counting of votes. After hearing the arguments, the High Court has reserved the judgment.

Earlier, a single judge of the High Court has ordered a halt to the election process on petitions filed in the past not to hold elections. The government appealed to the division bench.

The division bench of the high court directed the SEC not to announce the results till further orders and subsequently, the High Court adjourned the hearing of these petitions several times.

The state election commission conducted polling for the ZPTC and MPTC elections across the state of Andhra Pradesh on April 8.