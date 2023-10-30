AP High Court reserves verdict in Naidu's interim bail plea, to announce tomorrow

Live
The Andhra Pradesh High Court has reserved its judgment on the bail petition filed by TDP national president and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development case.
AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has reserved its judgment on the bail petition filed by TDP national president and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development case. The decision on the interim bail petition is expected to be announced on Tuesday, while arguments on the main bail petition will also be considered.
Chandrababu approached the High Court after the ACB court denied his bail request in the Skill case. Senior advocates Dammalapati Srinivas and Siddhartha Luthra presented arguments on behalf of Chandrababu, while AAG Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy represented the state government.
Chandrababu's lawyers highlighted his health condition and the suggestions of doctors in support of his bail. The court has reserved its judgment after hearing the arguments from both sides.