AP High Court stalls ACB probe on former Advocate General in alleged Amaravati land scam

Former Andhra Pradesh Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivasa Rao has got a sigh of relief after the state High Court on Tuesday stayed the investigation of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) case registered against him. Chief Justice (CJ) Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari on Tuesday issued interim orders to this effect and adjourned the case for four weeks for further hearing. Apart from imposing stay, the High Court has issued clear directions that the FIR registered against him should not even appear in the media.

It also said that there were details related to this case on social media. The AP government and the DGP were responsible for this. Dammalapati Srinivas has filed a petition in the high court seeking an injunction restraining him from taking further action as he is being harassed by government officials in Amaravati over allegations of insider trading. The High Court, which responded positively to Dammalapati's petition, imposed stay on the case.

Meanwhile, the ACB on Tuesday registered a case against him and 13 others in connection with a land scam in the capital Amaravati area. The High Court has stayed the trial in a case registered against Dammalapati Srinivas as the first accused in the land scam and a total of 13 people, including the daughter of a sitting judge of the Supreme Court.

On the other hand, the YSRCP has urged the Centre to order a CBI investigation into the alleged land scam in the Amaravati capital region and irregularities in the Andhra Pradesh State FiberNet Limited (APSFL) during the previous TDP regime. The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), which had already made a request in this regard a couple of months ago, decided to once again raise the issue during the ongoing Parliament session.