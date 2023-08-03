AP High Court stays construction of houses in Amaravati R-5 Zone

Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday issued interim orders staying the construction of houses in Amaravati R-5 zone. The three-mdmber bench of the High Court comprising Justice DVSS Somayajulu, Justice Gadaman Manavendranath Roy and Justice Ravinath Tilhari ordered a stay on the construction of the houses to this extent.



A three-judge bench of the High Court, which heard the petitions filed to stop the construction of houses in the R5 zone of Amaravati reserved its verdict after the arguments of both sides were over. The court delivered its verdict on Thursday.

Rayapudi Dalit Bahujan Welfare JAC and Farmers Welfare Associations have filed petitions challenging Act 13/2022, GO 45, which amended the CRDA Act regarding R5 zone in capital Amaravati.

The AP government had allocated house titles to the poor in the form of Jagananna colonies in the R-5 zone, distributing around 1,400 acres of land in the capital area. Additionally, house construction documents were granted to 50,793 individuals in Amaravati.