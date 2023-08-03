Live
- "I really manifested working with Jr. NTR, "says Janhvi Kapoor on working with Man of Masses NTR Jr in Devara
- Telangana Assembly Speaker keeps BRS leader on tenterhook
- ‘Nee Chuttu Chuttu’ from ‘Shanda’: Blend of melody and energy beats
- Buy Nothing Phone (2) for up to Rs 7,000 less on Independence Day Sale
- Eight held for gambling at Falaknuma
- Raveena Tandon finally breaks her silence on her film 'ONE FRIDAY NIGHT', calls it a gratifying experience
- Jai Kisan is just not a slogan for BRS: KTR
- T-Hub, Broadridge tie up to accelerate Web 3 innovation
- Markets tumble on US credit downgrading
- 1 more cheetah dies at Kuno National Park
Just In
"I really manifested working with Jr. NTR, "says Janhvi Kapoor on working with Man of Masses NTR Jr in Devara
Telangana Assembly Speaker keeps BRS leader on tenterhook
‘Nee Chuttu Chuttu’ from ‘Shanda’: Blend of melody and energy beats
Buy Nothing Phone (2) for up to Rs 7,000 less on Independence Day Sale
Eight held for gambling at Falaknuma
Raveena Tandon finally breaks her silence on her film 'ONE FRIDAY NIGHT', calls it a gratifying experience
AP High Court stays construction of houses in Amaravati R-5 Zone
Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday issued interim orders staying the construction of houses in R-5 zone.
Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday issued interim orders staying the construction of houses in Amaravati R-5 zone. The three-mdmber bench of the High Court comprising Justice DVSS Somayajulu, Justice Gadaman Manavendranath Roy and Justice Ravinath Tilhari ordered a stay on the construction of the houses to this extent.
A three-judge bench of the High Court, which heard the petitions filed to stop the construction of houses in the R5 zone of Amaravati reserved its verdict after the arguments of both sides were over. The court delivered its verdict on Thursday.
Rayapudi Dalit Bahujan Welfare JAC and Farmers Welfare Associations have filed petitions challenging Act 13/2022, GO 45, which amended the CRDA Act regarding R5 zone in capital Amaravati.
The AP government had allocated house titles to the poor in the form of Jagananna colonies in the R-5 zone, distributing around 1,400 acres of land in the capital area. Additionally, house construction documents were granted to 50,793 individuals in Amaravati.