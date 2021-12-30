AP High Court stays further actions against Ashok Gajapati Raju over FIR registered

Former Union Minister and TDP senior leader Pusapati Ashok Gajapati Raju has got a sigh of relief as the High Court has directed that no further action be taken on the FIR registered over the Ramatheertham incident. Earlier, tensions have erupted at the recent launch event of the reconstruction of the Kodandaram temple on the Nellimarla Mandal in Vizianagaram after there was an altercation between Ashok Gajapati Raju and authorities.

In the aftermath of the incident, Ramateertham temple EO Prasad Rao lodged a complaint against Ashok in Nellimarla PS. Police have registered a case against temple trustee Ashok under two sections. The case was registered for obstruction of government official duties, destruction of property, and creating chaos.

Against this backdrop, Ashok Gajapati Raju filed a petition in the AP High Court against this. The petitioner sought dismissal of the case registered against him. After hearing the arguments, the High Court ordered that further proceedings in the FIR.