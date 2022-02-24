AP High Court stays further proceedings on Ayyanna Patrudu in abusive remarks case

TDP senior leader Ayyanna Patrudu has got a sigh of relief in the High Court over the cases filed in abusive remarks case. Ayyanna Patrudu has filed a petition seeking dismissal of the case registered against him by the Nallajarla police in West Godavari district. The petition was heard by the High Court and issued interim orders restraining further action against Ayyanna.



Nallajarla police have issued section 41 (A) notices to Ayyanna Patrudu in a case filed over the complaint of Ramakrishna, a local YSRCP leader, for allegedly making insulting remarks on the CM at an event in Nallajarla on the 18th of this month. The police who came to Narsipatnam in Visakhapatnam district yesterday pasted notices on the house of Ayyanna Patrudu to this extent.

On the other hand, tension prevailed at the residence of Andhra Pradesh's former minister and senior TDP leader Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu in Visakhapatnam district on Thursday as police remained deployed for a second day. Amid reports of his likely arrest the TDP cadre flocked to Ayyanna Patrudu's house.