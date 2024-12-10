AP High Court to hear Ram Gopal Varma's bail petition today

Live
The High Court has adjourned the hearing of controversial film director Ram Gopal Varma's bail petition until Tuesday. The court has instructed that the police are not to take any action against him until Friday.
Varma is facing several cases filed in Maddipadu, Prakasam district, and eight other locations across the state due to allegedly posting inappropriate content on social media concerning political figures Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan.
The Ongole police have issued notices to Varma on two occasions, compelling him to attend hearings in relation to the matter. In response, Varma sought anticipatory bail from the High Court, which has now postponed the proceedings to Tuesday.
