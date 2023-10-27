AP High Court vacation bench to hear Chandrababu Naidu's interim bail petition today

Former Chief Minister and TDP National President Chandrababu Naidu's interim bail petition will be heard today before the vacation bench. The case will be heard by High Court Judge Justice Venkata Jyotirmayi.

The TDP chief has also requested the call data records of the CID officers who were present during his arrest in the Skill development case. A hearing on this petition took place yesterday in the Vijayawada ACB court, where CID officials filed a counter to the petition. Chandrababu's lawyers argued that the CID officials had made numerous phone contacts prior to his arrest and that revealing these details would expose important facts related to the arrest.

However, the CID counsel informed the court that during the investigation, officials often need to contact various individuals regarding the case. He stated that providing the call data of the officers at that time would be a breach of privacy and could impact the ongoing investigation. After hearing both arguments, the judge at the Vijayawada ACB court adjourned the further hearing for today.