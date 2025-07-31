AP highlights tourism investment opportunities at key meeting

Chennai: Andhra Pradesh tourism established a strong and strategic presence at the IEIA South India MICE Industry Leaders Connect, held at the ITC Grand Chola here. This event gathered senior government officials, industry experts, and key tourism stakeholders to foster collaboration and enhance the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) ecosystem across South India.

Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) managing director (MD) Amrapali Kata, served as a distinguished panelist in the high-level session, ‘Synergy for Success: A Collaborative Roadmap for MICE Dominance.’

In her address on Wednesday, Amrapali highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s strategic focus on expanding tourism infrastructure, promoting key cities like Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Tirupati as preferred MICE destinations, unlocking the potential of tier-2 and tier-3 locations and advancing public-private partnership (PPP) models to drive sustainable and inclusive regional growth.

The panel was moderated by Sooraj Dhawan, president, IEIA, and included prominent tourism leaders from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Hyderabad. The event was inaugurated by Suman Billa, additional secretary and director general, Union ministry of tourism. Discussions centred on regional collaboration, global positioning, and actionable PPP strategies to elevate South India as a competitive global MICE hub. Also representing AP tourism at the event were Padma Rani Seela, chief marketing officer, and Satya Prabha, investment consultant, Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority.