Celebrate Holi in Style: 2026’s Must-Have Tech & Wellness Gifts

Holi is a celebration of colour, connection, and unforgettable moments with the people who matter most. Whether you're surprising friends, family, colleagues, or your partner, choose something they’ll actually use long after the colours fade. From powerful speakers and smart projectors to feature-packed wearables, reliable charging solutions, protective accessories, and nutritious treats, discover the top gifting picks for 2026 from JUST CORSECA, U&i, XElectron, Lyne, Mackin Totes, and Healthy Master.

1. XElectron iProjector 3 Plus - A Brighter Way to Celebrate Together

Gift a larger-than-life entertainment experience this Holi with the XElectron iProjector 3 Plus — India’s brightest Google TV LED projector featuring an impressive 2000 ANSI Lumens for crystal-clear, vibrant visuals even in well-lit rooms. Powered by Google TV for seamless streaming and paired with built-in bass speakers for immersive sound, it transforms any space into a festive home theatre. A perfect gift for movie lovers and families who cherish celebrating together.

Price: INR 25,990

Buying Link: https://www.amazon.in/XElectron-iProjector-Brightest-Projector-Mirroring/dp/B0GG7GXDYZ?ref_=ast_sto_dp&th=1

2. XElectron 15.6-Inch WiFi Digital Photo Frame - Gift Memories That Last

Celebrate the spirit of togetherness this Holi with the XElectron 15.6-Inch WiFi Digital Photo Frame. Featuring a stunning 1920x1080 IPS FHD touchscreen display, it lets loved ones instantly share photos and videos from anywhere via WiFi. With ample built-in storage and expandable memory options, it keeps precious moments on display all year round. Sleek, elegant, and easy to use, it’s a heartfelt gift that turns festive memories into a beautiful everyday showcase, ensuring your best Holi moments are never tucked away in a phone gallery.

Price: INR 11,990

Buying Link: https://www.amazon.in/XElectron-Digital-Picture-Storage-1920x1080/dp/B0DMF7CCYT?th=1

3. JUST CORSECA Sushi Bliss 30W Bluetooth Speaker - Festive Sound with Style

The JUST CORSECA Sushi Bliss Speaker delivers 30W output enhanced by a 3600mAh battery for extended playback, ensuring the music never stops - not even through the longest Holi celebrations. Bluetooth 5.4 ensures smooth pairing, while multiple playback options including FM, TF card, USB, and AUX support diverse listening habits. The built-in microphone enables karaoke and hands-free use, making it perfect for festive gatherings. Its portable, durable design makes it suitable for indoor and outdoor use alike, bringing joy wherever the celebrations go.

Price: INR 1,799

Buying Link: https://www.amazon.in/JUST-CORSECA-Wireless-Bluetooth-Playtime/dp/B0FMNVPSC4

4. JUST CORSECA Skywatch PRO Smartwatch - Stylish Wellness & Connectivity Gift

Gift both style and smart functionality this Holi with the JUST CORSECA Skywatch PRO Smartwatch. Featuring a bright full-touch display, Bluetooth calling support, comprehensive health tracking (heart rate, sleep, sports modes), and seamless Android/iOS compatibility via the HryFine app, it keeps loved ones connected and motivated. With notifications, music control, custom watch faces, and multi-day battery life, this smartwatch blends everyday practicality with thoughtful festive cheer.

Price: INR 1,399

Buying Link: https://www.amazon.in/JUST-CORSECA-Wireless-Bluetooth-Playtime/dp/B0FNN92NYZ

5. U&i ENTRY STAR 124 Speaker

The U&i ENTRY STAR 124 Speaker is a powerful 19-inch, 30W wireless speaker built for versatile use and it's tailor-made for Holi celebrations. Supporting FM, AUX, TF card, USB, and DC 5V connectivity alongside wireless playback, it offers multiple ways to enjoy music. The TWS function enables two speakers to be paired for a wider soundstage, while easy control buttons and 8 hours of playback time make it perfect for both indoor and outdoor festivities alike. Turn up the volume and let the colours flow.

Price: INR 1,199

Availability: Leading offline retail outlets across India

6. U&i ENTRY STAR 101 Smartwatch

The U&i ENTRY STAR 101 Smartwatch is a feature-rich smartwatch with a large 2.2" sports display designed for active lifestyles. It comes with two strap options for personalised styling and supports wireless charging for added convenience. With IP68 water resistance, ideal for surviving Holi's splashes and an inbuilt speaker for calls, it blends functionality with durability seamlessly. A thoughtful and practical gift for someone who likes to stay connected and stylish, no matter what the celebrations throw at them.

Price: INR 1,049

Availability: Leading offline retail outlets across India

7. Lyne Startup-36 Power Bank (PowerBox 26 Pro)

The Startup-36 Power Bank, also known as the PowerBox 26 Pro, is a high-capacity power pack built for users who require dependable charging throughout the day. Featuring a 20,000mAh battery, it ensures uninterrupted power support for extended travel, workdays, and outdoor festivities. The power bank delivers up to 17W output and includes dual USB output ports for simultaneous charging of multiple devices. Equipped with both Micro Input and Type-C Input ports, it is compatible with a wide range of charging setups. The Startup-36 also features an LED battery indicator and over-temperature protection, ensuring safe and reliable performance wherever the celebrations take you. Available in Black and White.

Price: INR 899

Availability: Leading offline retail outlets across India

8. Lyne Startup-15 True Wireless Stereo Earbuds

Built for users seeking an immersive true wireless experience with strong call clarity and low-latency performance, these earbuds are a gift that keeps giving long after the Holi colours have washed off. They feature the latest Bluetooth 6.0 and ENC technology to reduce background noise during calls. Equipped with 13mm dynamic drivers, they deliver clear and engaging sound across all genres. With up to 50 hours of music playback and an ultra-low 49ms latency, they're perfect for gaming, streaming, and daily listening. Type-C charging adds convenience, and they're available in Blue, Black, and White.

Price: INR 599

Availability: Leading offline retail outlets across India

9. Mackin Totes Apple iPhone Cases - Stylish Protection for Everyday Life

Keep your loved one’s smartphone safe through Holi and beyond with Mackin Totes Apple iPhone Cases. Designed to combine rugged protection with sleek aesthetics, these premium cases feature strong N52 magnets for MagSafe compatibility, reinforced camera protection, and durable materials that absorb everyday wear and tear. Whether they prefer minimalist clarity or bold styles, these cases offer dependable safety without compromising on looks — making them a practical and thoughtful gift choice.

Price: Starts from INR 499