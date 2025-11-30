AP Home Minister Anitha Reviews Cyclone Ditwah Preparedness

Home Minister Anitha convened a review meeting at the Secretariat to assess preparations for Cyclone Ditwah, speaking with collectors from Nellore, Tirupati, Kadapa, Chittoor, and Annamaya districts via video conference.

During the meeting, she urged officials to remain vigilant over the coming days in light of the cyclone’s anticipated impact. "It is our collective duty to inform the public at the grassroots level regularly, ensuring that there are no casualties," she emphasised.

The Minister instructed officials to respond immediately to calls received by the control room and directed that officers be deployed in potentially hazardous areas to avert accidents. She advised that any debris, such as fallen branches and damaged hoardings caused by strong winds, be cleared promptly. Furthermore, she insisted that any power outages be rectified without delay.

The collectors reassured the Minister that all necessary precautions had been implemented, including provisions for relocating residents in low-lying areas to rehabilitation centres if required.