AP Home Minister Taneti Vanitha to take charge as in-charge of Gopalpuram

Andhra Pradesh State Home and Disaster Management Minister, Dr. Taneti Vanitha, will be taking charge of the Gopalapuram Constituency. A program has been organized for this event, which will be held at 12 noon on Thursday in front of Dwarakathirumala Kapu Kalyana Mandapam. The stage has been prepared, and canopy arrangements have been completed. Special arrangements have been made for food and accommodation on both sides of the stage.





To welcome the Minister, huge welcome flexi banners have been arranged on both sides of the premises. Separate galleries have also been reserved for women attending the conference. Party leaders from four mandals, MPPs, ZPTCs, party presidents, and other leaders from the constituency are present and closely monitoring the arrangements for the meeting.

The Chief Guest for the program will be MP Peddireddy Mithun Reddy, along with Observers from both Godavari Districts. Party presidents Alla Nani and Jakkampudi Raja from Eluru and East Godavari districts respectively, along with MPs, MLAs, and other district chief leaders, will also be present.