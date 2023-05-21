AP ICET 2023 Halltickets released, here is the direct link

Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test-2023 (AP ICET) hall tickets have been released. Students who have applied for the ICET exam can download it from the official website at https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ICET/ICET/ICET_GetPrintHallTicket.aspx by entering their registration number and date of birth details.



The exam will be conducted on May 24 and 25 in 2 shifts per day. The first shift is from 9 am to 11.30 am and the second shift is from 3 pm to 5.30 pm respectively. This exam will be conducted on the auspices of Sri Krishna Devaraya University. An announcement was issued informing the students to this effect.

On the basis of the rank obtained in AP ICET, admissions will be made in the Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) courses in the universities and affiliated colleges of AP for the academic year 2023-24.



Also the hall tickets of Intermediate Advanced Supplementary-2023 exams have also been released. Board of Intermediate Secretary Seshagiri Babu suggested that college principals should download the hall tickets from the Gnanabhoomi website and provide them to the students.

