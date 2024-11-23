AP image hit: Naidu

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government will ‘assess the situation’ and act based on the evidence in allegations made by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission against the Adani Group. The group representatives had met the then chief minister of Andhra Pradesh in 2021 and also offered bribes worth Rs 1750 crore to state government officials. Speaking in the Assembly on Friday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said his government was in possession of the indictment order filed in the US against Adani Group. He told the Assembly: “I have all the chargesheet reports filed there (US). It is in the public domain. Will study it (the allegations and indictment). Will act on it and inform you.” In his remarks, Naidu said the allegations are damaging to Andhra Pradesh’s reputation and vowed to take necessary steps as more information emerges.

"More facts are yet to come to light. The government is also thinking about what steps to take as facts are being unraveled as we speak. We will take stock of the situation, and will take action accordingly," he said.

The Chief Minister stated that the government’s primary responsibility is to the public, stating, "If there is wrongdoing, action must be taken. That’s the only way to ensure the same mistake won’t be repeated. The issue that has come out today has badly damaged brand Andhra Pradesh in the public forum. It makes me very sad."