AP Industries dept. holds business summit to discuss opportunities on investments

Business Summit under the auspices of Andhra Pradesh Industries Department has begun on Tuesday where Ambassadors of India in Norway and Germany were present in this summit. The summit will be a platform to explain the opportunities in the fields of agriculture, food processing, tourism, handloom, textile etc.



The conference will prominently hold discussion on the export opportunities under one district and one product. Ambassadors of India to Norway and Germany, B. Bhaskar and P. Harish participated in this conference. In the conference, famous products of Andhra Pradesh will be displayed as a special feature and the aim of the conference is to attract foreign investment and branding of local products.



Industries Department Director G. Srujana, Handloom and Textiles Department Principal Secretary K. Sunitha, Horticulture, Food Refinery, Agriculture and Fisheries Department Secretary Chiranjeevi Choudhary, Tourism Department Authority CEO K. Kannababu, APEDB CEO Dr. Narayana Bharat Gupta, Panchayat Raj Department Secretary Kona Shashidhar and others were present in this conference.