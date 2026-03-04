AP Innovation Society, RTIH to host Loan Mela on March 8

Mangalagiri: The Andhra Pradesh Innovation Society (APIS) and Ratan Tata Innovation Hub (RTIH) will jointly organise a one-day ‘Loan Mela 2026’ on March 6 on the RTIH Campus here.

More than 20 nationalised banks and leading financial institutions will participate in the mega event, providing a common platform for MSMEs, startups and aspiring entrepreneurs. The loan mela aims to create awareness about institutional funding avenues and enable on-the-spot processing of eligible loan applications.

RTIH chief executive officer P Dhathri Reddy said that over 1,000 MSMEs and startups from across the state are expected to take part. Participants will have the opportunity for one-on-one meetings with bankers and gain comprehensive insights into credit-linked and subsidy schemes supported by the government.

A key highlight of the event is the provision of free AI-based detailed project reports (DPRs) for participants. This initiative is expected to enhance the quality of project proposals and improve credit readiness, thereby increasing loan approval prospects.

In addition to facilitating credit access, special knowledge sessions will be conducted to strengthen financial preparedness and institutional compliance.

Discussions will cover state incentives, credit guarantee mechanisms, risk mitigation frameworks, and strategies to improve industry–bank coordination. A dedicated technical session on credit scores will guide entrepreneurs on improving financial discipline and documentation practices.

Through this initiative, APIS aims to strengthen the State’s industrial ecosystem by accelerating credit access, promoting financial literacy, and fostering stronger linkages between innovators and financial institutions.

Entrepreneurs and MSMEs across the State are invited to leverage this opportunity to secure in-principle loan approvals and fast-track business growth.