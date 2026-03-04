High Court Extends Stay on Final Report in Chinnaswamy Stampede Case

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday extended the interim directive preventing the filing of the final investigation report in the tragic stampede that killed 11 people outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s victory parade in June last year.

A single-judge bench presided over by Justice M Nagaprasanna heard the petitions filed by RCB, Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), and DNA Networks seeking quashing of the FIR registered in the matter.

During the proceedings, Special Public Prosecutor B T Venkatesh submitted a memo from the government seeking permission to file the charge sheet in the case and urged the court to grant approval.

RCB’s counsel strongly opposed the request, pointing out that the High Court had already issued an interim order restraining submission of the final report. They insisted that the court should first decide on their plea to quash the FIR before considering any charge sheet.

The lawyer argued that the incident occurred outside the stadium premises and the organisations should not be held accountable for events beyond their control. He further requested that no permission be granted for filing the charge sheet until their petition is disposed of.

After hearing submissions from both sides, the bench adjourned the matter to March 16. It continued the earlier interim order prohibiting submission of the final report until the next date of hearing. Additionally, the court directed the government to file its objections along with relevant documents on or before March 14.