AP Inter 2021 practical exams begin tomorrow

GunturL The Board of Intermediate Education is making arrangements to conduct practical examinations for Intermediate students from March 31 to April 24.

The practical examinations will be conducted on all days including Sundays. The Board secretary, K Rama Krishna issued orders to this effect. He directed the RIOs to make necessary arrangements to conduct the practical examinations as per the schedule.

As many as 3,58,374 students, including 2,60,012 MPC students and 98,462 BiPC students, will appear in the practical examinations at 947 centres in the State.

The practical examinations will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and from 2 pm to 5pm under the surveillance of closed circuit cameras in the Botany, Zoology, Chemistry and Physics labs. If any complaint is received, CC footage will be verified. A OTP will be sent for every session to the registered mobile numbers of chief superintendents for opening the downloaded question paper.Questions should not be altered. The practical examiner appointed by the BIE must conduct the practical examination.

No physical hall-tickets will be issued this year for IPE. Hall-tickets for practical examinations for science students will be placed in bie.ap.gov.inwebsite. Chief superintendents will be appointed for conducting practical examinations in the private unaided junior colleges from government junior colleges.