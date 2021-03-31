AP Inter 2021 practical exams begin under Covid shadow today

Guntur: The Board of Intermediate Education officials are all set for conducting Intermediate practical examinations from March 31 to April 24.The practical examinations will be conducted on Sundays also.

As many as 3,58,374 students including 2,60,012 MPC students and 98,462 BIPC students will attend practical examinations at 947 centres in the State. Practical examinations will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and from 2pm to 5pm under the surveillance of closed-circuit cameras in the Botany, Zoology, Chemistry and Physics labs. If any complaint is received, CC footage will be verified.

Practical record books should be punched with a nail at one or two places to avoid reuse of books. No physical hall-tickets will be issued this year for IPE. Hall-tickets for practical examinations for science students will be placed in bie.ap.gov.inwebsite.

Students batch should not be changed without prior permission from the BIE. Chief Superintendents will be appointed for conducting practical examinations in the private unaided junior colleges from government junior colleges.

BIE secretary V Rama Krishna reviewed arrangements for Intermediate practical examinations. Similarly, RIO for Guntur district ZS Ramachandra Rao reviewed arrangements for conducting the practical examinations in the district from March 31.