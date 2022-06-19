  • Menu
AP Intermediate Admissions notification issues, to begin from June 27

Andhra Pradesh Class X examination results have been released recently wherein 67.27 percent students have been passed. Against this backdrop, the government has issued a notification for intermediate admissions. According to the notification, the first phase of admissions will start from the 27th of this month and continue til the 20th of next month. The classes will begin from July 1. Secretary MV Seshagiri Babu issued a statement to this effect.

The intermediate admissions will be made in all public, private, private aided, private unaided, residential, BC, SC, ST welfare colleges and vocational colleges in the state respectively. The reservation quota will apply to SC, ST, BC, PH, NCC, Sports, Ex-Servicemen and EBC. It is said that inter admissions are based on tenth grade marks and should not exceed 88 students per section.

Earlier, the results were announced in the grading system in the Tenth exams, however, from 2020, the government has been giving marks to students instead of grades as some private and corporate educational institutions, tutorial educational institutions are making money by advertising on the ranks. The government has released the results in the form of marks this time and carrying out the admissions.

