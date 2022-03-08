AP Intermediate second year hall tickets released, here is the direct link

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate on Tuesday (March 8) released the hall tickets for the Andhra Pradesh 2021-22 Intermediate Practicals Examinations which will start from March 11. The Intermediate Theory Public Examinations will be held from April 22 to May 12. These exams, which are scheduled to start from April 7, have been postponed due to JEE mains exam dates. Theory tests will begin after the completion of the practical tests as indicated in the notification.



The Hall tickets can also be downloaded with the Roll Number or Aadhaar Card Number of Intermediate students. Hall tickets for the theory exams, which will be held from April 22 to May 12 will have separate hall tickets. The AP Inter Board informed the students on this occasion that they would be released soon.

Here is how to download the hall tickets

Visit the official website of AP Intermediate Board https://bie.ap.gov.in/

Clicking on Download Practical Hall Tickets March 2022 on the homepage, which will take to new page.

Enter the roll number or hall ticket number of the first year public exam and submit.

The hall ticket will be opened immediately on the screen.

The direct link to download the hall ticket is https://bie.ap.gov.in/GetPractHallTicket2022.