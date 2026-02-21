AP invites public feedback on draft rules under labour codes

Vijayawada: Commissioner of labour Gandham Chandrudu invited feedback and suggestions from stakeholders on the Andhra Pradesh Draft Rules framed under the Code on Wages, 2019 and the Industrial Relations Code, 2020. The draft rules were preliminarily notified on February 13, 2026.

He said the Government of India has consolidated 29 Central labour laws into four Labour Codes — the Code on Wages, 2019; Industrial Relations Code, 2020; Code on Social Security, 2020; and Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 — to simplify and modernise labour regulations in tune with changing economic and technological needs. The reforms aim to safeguard workers’ wages, safety and social security while promoting ease of doing business and employment generation.

In line with the Centre’s initiative, the state government has issued preliminary notifications for the AP Draft Rules under the Code on Wages and the Industrial Relations Code. The draft rules are available on the labour department’s official website.

Employees, employers, trade unions, industry associations, professional bodies, civil society organisations and the public may submit written suggestions within the stipulated period. The last date is March 15, 2026 for the Industrial Relations Code rules and March 30, 2026 for the Code on Wages rules.