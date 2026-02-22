PM Modi Slams Congress Over Shirtless Protest At AI Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sharply criticised the Indian National Congress over a shirtless protest staged by Youth Congress workers during the India AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. He accused the party of turning a global event into a platform for “dirty and naked politics” and said the incident embarrassed the country in front of international delegates.

Addressing a rally in Meerut after inaugurating development projects worth around Rs 12,930 crore, Modi alleged that Congress leaders had disrespected the decorum of a national event. He claimed that instead of expressing regret, party leaders were defending those involved in the disruption. He also stated that several opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Bahujan Samaj Party and the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, were not associated with the protest.

The controversy arose after around 10 Indian Youth Congress workers allegedly entered Hall No. 5 of Bharat Mandapam using QR-coded passes and removed their T-shirts while raising slogans against the Prime Minister. The demonstrators reportedly displayed messages referencing the India-US trade deal and images of Modi and US President Donald Trump. Security personnel quickly escorted them out, though the brief protest disrupted proceedings at the summit.

According to the Delhi Police, four to five protesters were detained and taken to Tilak Marg police station for questioning. Officials said some of the protesters allegedly engaged in a scuffle with security staff during their removal. Those named in connection with the protest include Youth Congress leaders Krishna Hari, Kundan Yadav, Ajay Kumar and Narasimha Yadav. They are expected to be produced before a duty magistrate at Patiala House Court.

The incident triggered political reactions beyond Delhi, with BJP workers staging demonstrations in cities such as Chandigarh and Indore. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also faced protests from BJP supporters who accused the party of harming India’s global image.

Defending the action, Indian Youth Congress national president Uday Bhanu Chib described the protest as a democratic expression of public concerns, including unemployment and issues related to the India-US trade deal.

During his Meerut visit, accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Modi reiterated his government’s focus on development and law and order, stating that improved infrastructure and connectivity had strengthened investor confidence in western Uttar Pradesh.