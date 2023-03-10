AP JAC Amaravati to intensify agitation

Employees of the AP JAC Amaravati have decided to intensify their agitation to mount pressure on the State government to implement their long pending demands. AP JAC Amaravati president Bopparaju Venkateswarlu convened a meeting with the employees of revenue, industries and panchayat raj departments at APIIC Buildings in Mangalagiri Town on Friday and chalked out their future plans to take up the agitation. Explaining the details to the media, Venkateswarlu said that they will wear black badges from April 5 to register their protest. Criticising that the government has failed to fulfil its promises, he said the government is not speaking about DA arrears, not discussing PRC Pay Scales and failed to revive the OPS. He demanded the government to abolish the CPS and revive OPS, regularise the services of contract and outsourcing employees. He said they will prepare all the employees to participate in the protests from March 15 to March 20.



