AP LAWCET 2022: Submission of applications begins, exam on July 13

The submission of applications for Andhra Pradesh LAWCET-2022 started from May 13. Acharya Sitakumari, convener of AP LAWCET-22 and head of the law department at Sri Padmavathi Mahila Varsity, said in a statement that applications were invited for LLB and LLM admissions in law colleges. Candidates who want to join LLB 3, 5 year courses and (LLM) two year courses can apply online by June 13.



The entrance test will be held on July 13 from 3pm to 4.30pm. Applications will be accepted until June 20 with a penalty fee of Rs.500, June 27 with Rs.1000 penalty and July 7 with Rs.2000 penalty. It is suggested to visit the official website for other complete information.



Meanwhile, the AP Ed.CET application process, which started on May 9, will continue till June 7. The applications can be submitted till June 15 with late fee of Rs. 1000 followed by June 22 with a late fee of Rs. 2000. On the other hand, applications for the APECET will be accepted from May 3 to June 3 and till June 13 with a late fee of Rs.500 and June 23 with late fee of Rs.2000. In addition, notifications will be issued soon for PGCET and ICET.