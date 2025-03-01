AP leads in fish, shrimp production in India

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh leads the country in fish and shrimp production with a share of 28 per cent and aqua culture sector contributes 7.6 per cent to the state’s Gross Value Addition and the 22.23 percent to the Agriculture Gross Value Addition (GVA).

The state is at the top of the country’s marine fishery products exports worth Rs 19,420 crore, said agriculture minister K Atchannaidu on Friday.

While presenting the agriculture and allied sectors annual budget in Assembly on Friday, the minister said the government is giving all kinds of assistance to the fishermen families and the aqua production is playing important role in the state economy.

He said 23,058 mechanised and motorised boats have been provided Rs 50 crore in diesel subsidy for the year 2024-25. The government also paid the arrears of Rs 9.9 crore owed by the previous YSRCP government on diesel subsidy. He announced that the government allocated Rs 50 crore for the year 2025-26 for oil subsidy to the fishermen.

He also announced that 1,245 communication and tracking devices/transponders have been installed in boats to provide surveillance, security and two-way communication to fishermen. Atchannaidu further said the government is committed to enhance the marine fishing ban relief from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 per family for all eligible marine fishermen. For this, the government will release Rs 245 crore before the fishing ban period this year and added that 1.22 lakh fishermen will be benefitted from it.