AP local body elections: Opposition parties demand SEC to issue new notification

AP local body elections: An all-party meeting was held on local body elections where Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar had meetings with party representatives separately. Representatives of TDP, CPM, CPI, BSP and Congress expressed their views on the conduction of local body elections. Meanwhile, the TDP president Achennaidu said it was not right for the ruling party YSRCP to skip the meeting called by the Election Commission and alleged that YSRCP has been committing atrocities since the election notification issued in the past.

He said that the TDP is ready for any election and that the people are also ready to defeat the YSRCP. He said that the elections should be held in a free environment unlike in the past and also submitted the eight points to the SEC. On the other hand, it is reported that the all parties have demanded that the previous election notification be cancelled since the ordinance brought by the YSRCP has not become law and urged that the new election notification be issued. They asked the State Election Commission to ensure that the elections be held under the protection of the central forces.

The BJP and BSP parties have demanded to give a new notification for the elections. The CPI (M) has opted to hold elections in consultation with the government while CPI has suggested rescheduling the elections after consulting with the government. Janasena, who was away for the meeting, sent his opinion to SEC by mail.