Energy Secretary reviews power supply preparedness for summer

Hyderabad: State Principal Secretary (Energy) Sandeep Kumar Sultania directed officials of TRANSCO and DISCOMS to take measures to maintain quality and reliable power supply to all the consumers across the State.

Sultania reviewed the present power supply position in the State on Wednesday and instructed officials to ensure an uninterrupted power supply and speed up the repair works. While reviewing the on-going works of TRANSCO and DISCOMs, he asked the officials to take steps to meet the up-coming rabi demand and summer loads without any constraints. The Principal Secretary also reviewed the existing transmission network of 400 KV, 220 KV and 132 KV levels and instructed the transmission director and field engineers to expedite the ongoing extra high voltage substation works along with associated line works so as to complete all the schemes before the onset of summer.

He asked the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) and Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGNPDCL) senior officials to identify the likely issues to be faced in the upcoming summer season by analysing the problems faced in the past and keeping in view the rapid growth of electricity demand, especially in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area. The Energy Principal Secretary issued instructions to field engineers to be present at their headquarters to attend to any emergencies and cautioned that any laxity in extending consumer service would be viewed seriously. The officials were also directed to take up the procurement process well in advance and maintain sufficient stocks of equipment such as distribution transformers, circuit breakers, insulators, and poles for the timely execution of works.