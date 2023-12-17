AP Lokayukta facilitates compassionate appointment

Kurnool: AP Lokayukta Registrar T Venkateshwara Reddy has stated that the Lokayukta has successfully resolved a grievance pertaining to compassionate appointment. In a press release on Saturday, he stated that one Somala Kanthamma, resident of Sarabanna Palem village in Koyyuru mandal of Visakhapatnam, has sought appointment on compassionate grounds to her elder son S Appala Raju, after her younger son, police constable S Mahesh died while in service. He said Kanthamma has two sons, S Appala Raju (elder) and S Mahesh (younger). Mahesh (Unmarried) was working in the police department and he died while on duty. The mother of the deceased urged the Lokayukta to give job to her elder son Appala Raju under compassionate grounds. The Lokayukta has sent orders to the Director General of Police to consider the request of the complainant, the Registrar informed.

After receiving response from the Director General of Police and subsequent orders dated 14.07.2022, the Lokayukta directed the Principal Secretary to Government, Home (Legal II) department to expedite the consideration of the compassionate appointment. In response, the Principal Secretary submitted a report on 23.11.2022, indicating that the General Administration (AR) department has requested the standing committee of officers to consider the matter.

In fact, there is a clause in the GO that appointment under compassionate grounds would be given to the unmarried younger brother or sister and not elder ones. Notably, the government amended the GOs, eliminating the requirement for the deceased government servant’s sibling to be ‘younger’ brother/sister. The DGP was instructed to act accordingly. Following Lokayukta orders, Visakhapatnam district Collector and Magistrate submitted a report on November 24 this year, confirming that, after a thorough examination, S Appala Raju has been appointed as a typist in R&B department under compassionate grounds.

A copy of the orders and Visakhapatnam Collector’s report will be sent to the complainant, Somala Kanthamma.