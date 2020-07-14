X
AP Markfed to buy tobacco in West Godavari

Agriculture Marketing Commissioner P S Pradyumna addressing a meeting at the Tobacco Board office in Guntur

Agriculture Marketing Commissioner P S Pradyumna addressing a meeting at the Tobacco Board office in Guntur 

Guntur: AP Markfed (Andhra Pradesh State Co-operative Marketing Federation Ltd) will purchase tobacco from the farmers in West Godavari district to extend helping hand to the farmers.

Tobacco Board chairman Yadlapati Raghunath Babu conducted a meeting with agriculture marketing commissioner P S Pradyumna and AP Markfed officials in the Tobacco Board office here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Pradyumna said he would visit auction platforms in West Godavari and review arrangements to set up Markfed purchase centres to purchase tobacco from farmers in the backdrop of falling prices.

It may be mentioned that AP Markfed has decided to buy all the tobacco stocks from farmers following the instructions of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to provide better prices to them.

With the intervention of Markfed, traders are also reportedly offering higher price to farmers. Tobacco Board officials were also present at the meeting.

