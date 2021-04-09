AP Minister Adimulapu Suresh fires on Chandrababu over false propaganda on educational sector

Nellore: Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh came down heavily on opposition leader Nara Chandrababu Naidu for propagating false information on Education sector, especially on Jagananna Amma Vodi scheme and Nadu Nedu works in schools during Tirupati by poll campaign.

Speaking to media at district party office here on Friday, the Minister has shown the newspaper clippings regarding the poor condition of government schools in Kuppum constituency and other areas of Chittoor district during the previous government as an example to their negligence on education sector. The Minister said the state government has been revamping schools under Manabadi Nadu Nedu Scheme in three phases, where 15,715 schools are renovated with a cost of Rs 3700 crore in first phase across the state. He reminded Naidu that the state government has spent nearly Rs 315 crore for revamping 1533 schools in Chittoor district.

Stating that 121 schools were revamped with a cost of Rs 30 crore in Kuppam constituency itself in the first phase, the Minister has shown the photos of the renovated Government high school in Kuppam and Sanganapalli and challenged Naidu to inspect and cross verify the schools.The Minister said Ammavodi scheme has been introduced to ensure no student stop's education because of poverty and added that Naidu can never understand the purpose of the scheme and has been indulging in cheap politics for Tirupati bypoll.

The Minister said the Chief Minister has written letters to the families of Tirupati parliamentary constituency seeking people's support for YSRCP candidate in Tirupati bypoll and YSRCP would register a historic victory in the upcoming elections.