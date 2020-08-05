AP Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy tests positive for Coronavirus

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Electricity Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy is the new leader to enter the virus-hit team. On Wednesday 5 August, he tested positive for Covid-19.

The minister had suffered from fever for the past few days and underwent Covid-19 examinations, according to sources. He tested negative for Coronavirus but, on the advice of doctors as a precautionary measure, the minister placed himself under house quarantine at his residence in Hyderabad.

He gave his samples for the second time on Tuesday, with fever not subsiding. The second test, the result of which came out on Wednesday, surprisingly proved him positive for Covid-19. He was admitted to Apollo Hospitals right away where he receives medication.

At present, the minister's health is stable, according to his PRO. Balineni shared a video with party members, activists and fans saying, "I'm well, being treated at Apollo Hospital and I'm going to be home really soon."