Live
- Is new normal to be defined by Chinese aggression and bullying: Congress
- India’s horticulture output leaps to 367.72 million tonnes
- Christians struggling in Pakistan due to relentless persecution: Report
- PM Modi hails Bihar's 'Solar Didi', urges citizens to adopt solar power
- G. Venkataraman named new TN police chief
- 'Proudly say, this is Swadeshi!' PM Modi pitches for 'Vocal for Local' as path to Viksit Bharat
- WaveX, IICT Mumbai launch ‘media tech incubator’ to support AVGC-XR startups
- Tamim Iqbal to contest BCB polls, keeps option open to running for president’s post
- Rahul Gandhi only spreading negativity, says Bihar Dy CM Samrat Chaudhary
- BRS president KCR against 42 per cent BC quota: CM Revanth
AP Minister Nara Lokesh Receives Honour from Australian High Commission
Highlights
Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh has received a prestigious invitation from the Australian High Commission to participate in their Special Visits...
Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh has received a prestigious invitation from the Australian High Commission to participate in their Special Visits Programme (SPP). The commission commended Andhra Pradesh’s progress in human resources, technology, and economic development. Additionally, it was noted that India’s current Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, also joined the National Development Programme (NDP) in 2001.
Next Story