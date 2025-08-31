  • Menu
AP Minister Nara Lokesh Receives Honour from Australian High Commission

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh has received a prestigious invitation from the Australian High Commission to participate in their Special Visits...

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh has received a prestigious invitation from the Australian High Commission to participate in their Special Visits Programme (SPP). The commission commended Andhra Pradesh’s progress in human resources, technology, and economic development. Additionally, it was noted that India’s current Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, also joined the National Development Programme (NDP) in 2001.

